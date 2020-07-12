FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. FormFactor has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $32.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

