Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.16 or 0.05027537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033471 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

