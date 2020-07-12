FlypMe Hits Market Cap of $281,407.55 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $281,407.55 and $10,195.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01993264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00072417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114845 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

