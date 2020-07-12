Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 3,147,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.05. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 30.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

