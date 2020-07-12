FLIP (FLP) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $301,189.95 and $293.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

