FirstEnergy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 1,093 call options.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

