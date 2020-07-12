First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

FSLR opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

