First Republic Bank (FRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $105.48 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
