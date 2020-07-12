First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

