FirmaChain Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $817,744.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,333,325 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

