FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Innovaderma (LON:IDP)

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON IDP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Friday. Innovaderma has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

In other news, insider Rodney Turner bought 10,900 shares of Innovaderma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £8,611 ($10,596.85).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

