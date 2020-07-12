Financial Analysis: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Weyland Tech (NYSE:WEYL)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.66% 8.94% 4.26% Weyland Tech -22.67% -77.96% -61.53%

93.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Weyland Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.55 -$16.78 million $1.21 63.29 Weyland Tech $34.65 million 1.02 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Weyland Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 5 5 1 2.64 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $75.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Summary

Envestnet beats Weyland Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

