Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

