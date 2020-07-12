Fastly Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 26,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,618 call options.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $94.91 on Friday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,789.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,303 shares of company stock worth $7,393,775 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fastly by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

