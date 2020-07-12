Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.