Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Media Impact Score of -3.24

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -3.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,470,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $698.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

