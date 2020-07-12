Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $62.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

