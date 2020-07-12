F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $151.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 596,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

