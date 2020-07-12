Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,440 ($30.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,450 ($30.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,576.36 ($31.71).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,779 ($34.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,575.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09).

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

