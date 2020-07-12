Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Hits $1,525.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Exosis has a total market cap of $30,883.18 and $1,525.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.02578402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.02540964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00479481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00740299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 576,798 coins and its circulating supply is 411,798 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

