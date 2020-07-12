EXMR Market Cap Hits $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

