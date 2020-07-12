Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $4.00

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXFO. CIBC reduced their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of EXFO opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.02% of Exfo worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

