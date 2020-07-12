ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Cap of $277,019.30 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $277,019.30 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

