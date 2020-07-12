Exane Derivatives Takes $123,000 Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.