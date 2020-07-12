Exane Derivatives Sells 352 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.