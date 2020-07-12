Evil Coin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $50,406.47 and $3.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.