Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $8.31. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.