Everi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 1,988 call options.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Everi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Everi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.60 million, a P/E ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

