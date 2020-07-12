EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of ETCMY remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

