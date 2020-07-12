E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of ETFC opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

