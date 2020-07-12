E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.
Shares of ETFC opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
