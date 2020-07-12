Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $663,044.78 and $67,013.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.02581024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 213,256,817 coins and its circulating supply is 171,227,404 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

