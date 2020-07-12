Essex Property Trust Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $13.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $13.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

NYSE:ESS opened at $225.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.24.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.