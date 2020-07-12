Espers (ESP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Espers has a total market cap of $786,727.32 and $55.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00774489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.01901476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00167962 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00171992 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.