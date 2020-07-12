Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Shares of ADI opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

