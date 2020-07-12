Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WPX Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPX. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in WPX Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

