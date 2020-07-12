Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $27.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

EPZM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 866,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.11. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

