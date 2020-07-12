Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

