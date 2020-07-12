Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Buys £52,000 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,992.12).

Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 487 ($5.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.06. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,092 ($13.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $881.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.25 ($13.08).

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.