Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bilaxy, BitForex and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.65 million and $542,991.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00773681 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00173261 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit, Bittrex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

