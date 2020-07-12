Emma Walmsley Buys 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £128.80 ($158.50).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($20.83) per share, with a total value of £118.51 ($145.84).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,575 ($19.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,644.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,656.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.03%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

