Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.75 at Haywood Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE:ELD opened at C$15.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$274.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$162,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,244.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,494 shares of company stock valued at $391,411.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.