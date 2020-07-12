ELA Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.02005353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00200209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00115520 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

