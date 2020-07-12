EchoLink Hits Market Capitalization of $772,143.49 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $772,143.49 and approximately $63,045.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.29 or 0.05040915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033414 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.