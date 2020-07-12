Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.