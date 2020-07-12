e-Gulden Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,103.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $3,103.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00478893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003242 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,959,158 coins and its circulating supply is 17,136,822 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.