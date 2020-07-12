DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.70.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.