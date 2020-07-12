DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($67.98) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($60.11) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.85 ($73.99).

FIE stock opened at €64.90 ($72.92) on Thursday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a one year high of €77.50 ($87.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.66.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

