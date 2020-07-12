Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG)’s share price rose 29.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 112,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 32,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

