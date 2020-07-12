DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives $32.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

DXC stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,180,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

