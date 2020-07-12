DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 328.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.33 ($4.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down from GBX 350 ($4.31)) on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.12)) on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Davy Research lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 271.10 ($3.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($4.90). The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 326.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.80.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.